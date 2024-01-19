Two high-profile teams named as early favorites to land QB Julian Sayin

On Thursday, Alabama landed a quarterback via the transfer portal, but it did not take long for the Crimson Tide to subsequently lose a quarterback to the portal. After recently signing with the program, top 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin entered the transfer portal and there are already favorites to pick him up.

The quarterback Alabama earned a commitment from was 2023 recruit Austin Mack, who was a true freshman last season and retains all four years of eligibility. With Mack joining the team, Sayin is out.

Pete Nakos of On3 reports that USC and Ohio State appear to be the early leaders to land the incoming freshman.

Currently, 247Sports has put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Sayin to commit to the Buckeyes.

Alabama’s quarterback room, without Sayin, remains strong, as there are viable options to run the offense in the near and distant future.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire