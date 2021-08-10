After Two-Year Hiatus, Lizzo Teases New Single ‘Rumors’ In The Most Lizzo Way Possible

lizzo

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Lizzo fans can finally rejoice. After a two-year hiatus, the singer finally has new music on the way.

On Instagram, the Detroit native announced the upcoming single, titled “Rumors,” was going to usher in a “new era” for her. It’s set to drop on August 13.

She also gave fans a teaser of the song and revealed what famous female rapper was featured on the track. In one clip, the multi-talented musician wears a patterned pajama-style top before the video cuts to her in a bralette and panties right as in the song she sings, “They don’t know I do it for the culture, g*d–mn / They say I should watch the sh*t I post, oh g*d–mn. Say I’m turning big girls into h*es, oh g*d–mn / They say I get groupies at my shows, oh g-dd*mn.”

RELATED: “Lizzo Doesn’t Need Your Approval To Do A Detox, To Lose Weight, Or To Do Any Other Thing To Her Body”

Cheekily, Lizzo’s caption read, “OHHH GAHDAM😵‍💫… I WAS TRYIN TO GIVE YALL A TEASER OF ‘RUMORS’ BUT I ENDED UP JUST BEIN A TEASE 😈🤫😈 .”

More recently, the star additionaly posted a video of herself FaceTiming Cardi B out of the blue as a way of revealing the “Up” rapper would be on the new song.

When Lizzo made the surprise call, Cardi hilariously responded by saying, “What the f–k? What’s going on? Why’d you call me so early? It’s nine o’clock in the morning.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Ladies Of The Real Have An Awkward Moment When Garcelle Beauvais Gets Serious About Unwanted FaceTime Calls”

Lizzo’s last project, Cuz I Love You, dropped in 2019. The album was widely played on the radio — with hits that included “Truth Hurts,” “Juice,” and “Good As Hell.” It scored the singer three Grammys the following year.