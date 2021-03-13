Two Hendrick Motorsports cars among three to start at rear for Phoenix Cup race

The cars of Kyle Larson and William Byron are among three cars that will start at the rear of the field for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 (3:30 p.m. on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after failing pre-race inspection two times Saturday night.

Cody Ware’s No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet will also have to go to the back.

RELATED: Schedule for Phoenix | What to watch at Phoenix | Lineup for Sunday’s race

Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet are the series’ two most recent winners with victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, respectively in the last two weekends. Larson was slated to start second, while Byron was going to roll off the grid 10th. Ware was set to start 31st.

While neither Larson nor Byron have Cup wins at Phoenix, both have had recent solid runs there. Larson has four straight top-six finishes there, and Byron was one of four drivers to nab top 10s in both races there last year.

The race at Phoenix is the series’ fifth points-paying event of the 2021 season. Brad Keselowski is on the pole for Sunday’s race. Joey Logano is the defending winner at the 1-mile track.