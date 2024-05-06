Two Heath Lady Hawks win medals at state track and field meet

May 5—AUSTIN — Brooklyn Nalley and Tessa DelGrosso of Rockwall-Heath won medals on Saturday at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships.

Nalley cleared 12 feet, 9 inches to finish second to District 10-6A rival Jacelyn Neighbors of Royse City in the girls pole vault. Nalley, who is a sophomore, was competing at state for the first time.

DelGrosso cleared 5-7 in the girls high jump to finish third. Three other jumpers cleared 5-7. The top four places were determined by fewest misses.

Brianna Rivers of Humble Summer Creek won as she only had one miss at earlier heights. McCarley Gite of Conroe Oak Ridge was second.

DelGrosso made 5-0 on her first attempt, 5-2 on her second attempt and 5-4 on her third attempt. She cleared 5-6 on her first attempt and 5-7 on her second attempt. She missed three times at 5-8.

Nalley was leading the 6A pole vault up until Neighbors cleared 13-0. Nalley made 11, 11-6, 12-0, 12-6 and 12-9 on her first attempts. Neighbors made 12-6, 12-9 and 13-0 on her third attempt.

Dyson Wicker of Heath was unable to defend his state title in the boys 6A pole vault. Wicker, who cleared 17-1/4 to win last year, missed three times at 15-6 and did not place.

Samuel Abati of San Antonio Reagan, second to Wicker last year at state, cleared 16-6 to win. Robert Austin of Katy Seven Lakes was second at 16-3 and Ethan Saenz from Buda Johnson was third (15-9).

Humble Atascocita, which won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays in the very fast times of 39.14 and 3:10.26, took the Class 6A boys team title with 70 points. The 39.14 was a new state meet record. Duncanville, which set a new national record in the 4x200 at 1:22.25, was second with 61 points.

Duncanville claimed the girls state title with 69 points and Alvin Shadow Creek was second with 59.