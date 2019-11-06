Take Two: What happens with FSU decommit Derek Bermudez?

J1xdilfeno5qglos5cdd

Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Scroll to continue with content Ad









*****

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

FSU FIRES TAGGART: Mind of Mike on the Taggart firing | Seven players the new coach must target | Ask Farrell - Who would be a good fit as new coach? | Three things that sealed Taggart's fate | Five FSU commits other teams will try to flip | Four programs that stand to benefit | FSU fires Taggart

*****

THE STORYLINE

Florida State has seen a run of de-commitments over the last few days leading up to coach Willie Taggart’s firing and immediately after the news broke.



One of the players who backed off his pledge to the Seminoles was three-star safety Derek Bermudez from Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood. He was committed to Florida State since the spring, but he opened things back up and his recruitment is already looking hectic.

Rated as the No. 31 safety nationally, Bermudez said Illinois, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Florida State and Georgia Tech are the teams he’s now focused on.

That’s a big group but Bermudez does have some time to figure things out and find his new place.



Illinois hasn’t had a commitment since the summer, so landing Bermudez would be huge. Auburn and Virginia Tech have histories of developing defensive backs for the NFL, Ole Miss has SEC lure and Georgia Tech is closer to home with a coaching staff that is aggressive on the recruiting trail.

Story continues

Can Florida State reel Bermudez back in the recruiting class once a new coaching staff is in place, or does the three-star defensive back have other schools leading the way?

FIRST TAKE: ROB CASSIDY, SOUTHEAST ANALYST

“Bermudez has been linked to Oklahoma in the past, but the Sooners didn’t seem ready to push. Instead, I’d watch Georgia Tech or Auburn here. It’s early, so you never know, but the Jackets and Tigers are worth keeping an eye on.”



SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM

“It happens that players re-commit to the same school when a new staff comes in, but it depends on what the new staff wants in a player and how much of a relationship he has with Bermudez. Taggart and his staff might have wanted him badly, but the new staff might look in a different direction.



“Georgia Tech is not very good on the field but the win over Miami was good and the recruiting class is good. Geoff Collins is an aggressive recruiter and that could really help but if Auburn increased its efforts, the Tigers could land him.

"I’d say Georgia Tech right now.”

Read More