Two golfers record holes in one at Erie Shores Golf Course

Apr. 30----Kevin Sullivan aced the 184-yard fifth hole at Erie Shores Golf Course using a 5-iron on April 28. It is Sulilvan's fourth hole in one.

—Jeff Brassow aced the 188-yard 12th hole at Erie Shores Golf Course using a 7-iron on April 29. It is Brassow's first hole in one.