Two Giants projected to make 2022 Offensive All-Rookie Team

The New York Giants had two selections in the top seven picks at this year’s NFL draft and both are expected to come right out and hit the ground running.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter is predicting that both players will be named to the PFWA All-Rookie team this year.

The first up is Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge rusher, Oregon – Round 1, Pick Five It will not be a shock if Thibodeaux racks up double-digit sacks as a rookie, like former top-10 picks Josh Allen, Joey Bosa and Von Miller did in Year 1. That’s certainly his stated goal in 2022. The Giants will give him every opportunity to use his length and strength on the edge across from last year’s second-round pick, Azeez Olujari.

Then, of course, there is Evan Neal.

Evan Neal, offensive tackle, Alabama – Round 1, Pick Seven If the Giants are to take a step forward in 2022, the offensive line must improve. Neal’s power on the right side points them in the right direction. Saquon Barkley could be in for a rebound year running behind the massive Neal and new starting right guard Mark Glowinski.

Not much of a stretch by Reuter here. The Giants do plan to get both players on the field on opening day and keep them there for posterity if things work out. Most rookies are up against playing time as teams usually look to work them in slowly in the beginning, but that’s not the case here.

