Two Georgia players in COVID protocol nine days before College Football Playoff

On Tuesday, Michigan football right tackle Andrew Stueber said that no Wolverines are positive for COVID-19, that the team is taking enhanced precautionary measures, and that there would be a team-wide booster shot on Wednesday.

Things appear to be a little different in Athens.

There had been talk about whether or not former five-star quarterback JT Daniels could take the reins for former walk-on and current starter Stetson Bennett IV against the maize and blue in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Additionally, the Bulldogs just got star receiver George Pickens back for the regular season finale after he tore his ACL in the spring. Now both appear to be in jeopardy for the College Football Playoff semifinal.

As first reported by DawgNation, both Daniels and Pickens are in the COVID protocol, strongly endangering their chance to play in the Dec. 31 game against Michigan.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and receiver George Pickens are among UGA players who have been placed in COVID protocol, per sources. Daniels is vaccinated but Pickens’ vaccination status is unknown. The Georgia football medical staff will be offering its players booster shots on Wednesday amid the recent surge in COVID-related cases across the sports landscape. Coach Kirby Smart is not expected to be made available to the media to update player statuses until the team arrives in South Florida on Sunday.

Related

Michigan football taking COVID-related precautions before Capital One Orange Bowl Michigan football offensive line won't play scared against stacked Georgia front Michigan football isn't letting CFP moment get too big

The Dec. 31 game will be the third time the two programs have met. They’ve played twice, in 1957 and 1965, both times in Ann Arbor and each has a win a piece.

While the football program hasn’t had any COVID-related issues since last year, Michigan basketball recently saw a game canceled on Tuesday due to its opponent, Purdue Fort Wayne, having players in protocol.

Story continues

The Capital One Orange Bowl is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on New Year’s Eve.

List