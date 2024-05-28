Two Georgia coaches named as potential head coaching targets

After an offseason in which Georgia had to replace multiple staff members, it would appear as if more can be expected after the 2024 season. CBS Sports’ David Cobb ranked seven coordinators who could become head coaches next cycle, including both Georgia defensive coordinators in Glenn Schumann and Travaris Robinson.

Schumann was the first hire Smart made to his staff following leaving from Alabama, serving as inside linebackers coach for his first three years before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2019. He took over the main title after the departure of Dan Lanning to Oregon in 2022. Schumann has been targeted for multiple jobs already, including being the favorite for the Eagles’ defensive coordinator job last offseason, but ultimately opting to stay with the Bulldogs.

Robinson is a newer addition to the Georgia staff but is not short on reputation or experience. Robinson spent two years as cornerbacks coach at Alabama before Smart hired him away as co-defensive coordinator this offseason. He is highly thought of as one of the best recruiters in the conference. Prior to working at Alabama, Robinson also spent time as defensive backs coach at Miami and the defensive coordinator at South Carolina under Will Muschamp.

Kirby Smart already has an extensive coaching tree. Mel Tucker, Dan Lanning, Shane Beamer, Sam Pittman, Fran Brown and Dell McGee have all accepted head coaching jobs after working as assistants under Kirby Smart.

