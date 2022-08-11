Two Georgia Bulldogs on list of ESPN’s top-50 CFB newcomers

ESPN recently ranked the top-50 newcomers for the 2022 college football season. Its list included both incoming high school recruits plus players who transferred via the portal.

Georgia did not sign any transfers this offseason, but it did land the nation’s No. 3 ranked 2022 recruiting class with 30 signees, five of which were 5-star prospects.

Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who transferred to Alabama this offseason, ranked No. 12 on the list.

Georgia freshman defensive end Mykel Williams, who ranked as the nation’s No. 4 overall recruit, checked in at No. 33 overall.

Via ESPN:

Georgia lost defensive end Travon Walker and tackles Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis this offseason. The staff has the depth to replace them, but Williams might be too talented to keep off the field. Though only a freshman, he could work himself into a rotation and contribute early on.

Williams got the start with the No. 2 defense at G-Day. The 2022 Maxwell Football Club Defensive National High School Player of the Year was one of the top pass rushers in the class, and he quickly made a name for himself in the locker room.

In an interview on “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton,” former UGA tight end John Fitzpatrick, now with the Atlanta Falcons, described Williams after blocking him in practice while preparing for the College Football Playoff.

“He’s a special player. … Looks super similar to Travon Walker.”

Next on the list was Georgia safety Malaki Starks, who ranked No. 42 by ESPN.

Starks came to Georgia as a 5-star who ranked No. 19 in the nation and as the No. 1 ranked athlete.

Via ESPN:

Starks was a five-star athlete in the 2022 class who will play safety for the Dawgs. He was the highest-ranked recruit in the class for Georgia and is joining the team as safety Lewis Cine and defensive backs Derion Kendrick, Latavious Brini, Ameer Speed, Lovasea Carroll and Jalen Kimber are all leaving. Starks should have an opportunity to earn playing time in what looks to be a thin safety room this season.

Story continues

List

20 best football games in the SEC this season

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire