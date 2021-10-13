Two Georgia Bulldogs make ESPN’s midseason All-America team

ESPN has released its 2021 midseason All-America team and included two members of the Georgia Bulldogs defense.

The Georgia defense has been nothing short of dominant all season, allowing just 26 total points this season and two touchdowns.

Two players in particular, defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean, have stood out among the rest this season.

ESPN included both of them on its midseason team.

DT Jordan Davis:

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. now projects him as a top-15 pick. At 6 feet, 6 inches and 340 pounds, Davis is a space eater in the interior. But Davis’ extraordinary quickness for a man his size allows him to chase down quarterbacks in the backfield and running backs on the perimeter.

LB Nakobe Dean: