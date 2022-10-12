Two Gators on watchlist for College Football Comeback Player of the Year award

The watchlist of the College Football Comeback Player of the Year award was released Wednesday by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl Organization. Linebacker Ventrell Miller and cornerback Jaydon Hill were the two Florida Gators players to make the list.

Miller is in the midst of his sixth and final season of eligibility and has been the lifeblood of the Gators’ defense. He suffered a torn bicep against USF last season, causing him to miss the majority of the 2021 season. His absence is seen by some to be the catalyst for the Gators’ defensive woes last year. This season, he has been a joy to watch on the field. Despite missing the Week 3 matchup against (ironically) USF, he is third on the team with 43 tackles and is the unquestioned leader of the defense.

Hill’s long-awaited return from injury came in Florida’s Week 5 victory over Eastern Washington. It was Hill’s first game since 2020. Back-to-back ACL and LCL tears put him out of action for a long time. In the next game, Hill had two interceptions, including a pick-six early on that gave Florida a lead they would not relinquish.

Three players will be selected for the award. It will be voted upon by a group of writers, editors, and sports information directors. The winners will be announced during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Miller and Hill’s next opportunity to play will come on Saturday when the Gators take on LSU. Billy Napier and Brian Kelly will make their first appearances in the rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

