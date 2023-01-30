Two Gators preparing for Reese’s Senior Bowl ahead of 2023 NFL draft

It’s officially Reese’s Senior Bowl week, and a pair of former Florida offensive linemen are in Mobile, Alabama, to practice for the big game on Saturday, February 4.

Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and left tackle Richard Gouraige are representing the Orange and Blue one final time and are playing for the American team together. It will be a good chance for NFL coaches and scouts to get a look at two of the SEC’s finest linemen in 2022.

Torrence was the backbone of an offensive line that ranked third in the conference with 5.52 yards per carry and allowed just 17 sacks all year. He also stayed clean in the penalty department in 2022. Pro Football Focus graded him as the top guard in college football last season with an 88.0 out of 100, and a strong performance could lock in a Day 1 selection for Torrence.

Gouraige finished his final year in the Swamp with a PFF offensive grade of 70.8 and is less likely to command attention during the draft cycle. Still, a good showing at the Senior Bowl could improve his chances of being selected in April.

Last year, running back Dameon Pierce and defensive end Zachary Carter represented Florida at the Senior Bowl and both were picked in the first four rounds of the draft. Hopefully, the Gators can go 2-for-2 once again by sending both players to the NFL after a Senior Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire