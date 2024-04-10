Two Gators named to USA Baseball 2024 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

Two Florida Gators — first baseman/left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone and shortstop Colby Shelton — made the 2024 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List on Thursday, according to USA Baseball.

“We are honored to acknowledge the top forty-five amateur players in the nation for their stellar performances so far this season,” said USA Baseball CEO/Executive Director Paul Seiler. “There is unbelievable talent up and down the entire amateur baseball landscape, and the players on this list represent the best of the best.”

Caglianone is near the top of the SEC in every major offensive statistic. He’s slashing .391/.480/.781 with 16 home runs and 34 runs batted in. He’s walked (18) more than he’s struck out (14), and then there’s the pitching side of his game.

Cags had one of the best earned run averages of any starter in the country coming into the Missouri game, but a short outing inflated his numbers. Still, a .183 opposing batting average reveals that Caglianone has been dominant over seven starts.

Shelton doesn’t have quite the resume that Caglianone does, but his power numbers have kept him in the Golden Spikes conversation all year. With 15 home runs so far, Shelton should easily cross the 20 threshold and push for 30.

Caglianone is one of four 2023 semifinalists to make the midseason cut. He remains one of the frontrunners to win the award.

The complete list can be found here.

