Two Gators earn SEC weekly honors following Tennessee win

Florida’s 29-16 win over Tennessee on Saturday has the college football world buzzing, and the SEC office is honoring two UF defensive players for their efforts.

Junior defensive end Cam Jackson was named a Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week after collecting six tackles and a pass breakup against the Volunteers, and safety Jordan Castell is the Freshman of the Week.

Castell set an early career high of 10 tackles and broke up a pass in the third quarter. Both men played vital roles in Florida limiting Tennessee to just 100 rushing yards after averaging over 250 through the first two games of the year.

Jackson is the first Florida defensive lineman to win the award since Brenton Cox Jr. did it last year during Week 1. Castell is the first Freshman of the Week for the Gators since Trevor Etienne earned the nod against South Carolina in November.

Florida’s defense has been a major point of discussion among fans and media over the past few years, but things appear to be turning around thanks in large part to the team’s new defensive coordinator, Austin Armstrong.

