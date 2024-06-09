Two Gators earn national titles as Florida finishes 2nd in NCAA Championships

Florida’s women’s track and field program finished second in the NCAA Championships for the second-straight year this weekend, with a pair of Gators taking home individual national titles: Grace Stark and Parker Valby.

The team was a runner-up for the third time under head coach Mike Holloway — twice in outdoor competition and once in indoor — all of which have occurred in the past two seasons.

Stark had an outstanding 2024 outdoor season and clinched the campaign with a final race to remember. She captured her second NCAA Individual Championship and first outdoor individual title in the 100m H with a 12.47 time — tying her for the third fastest in NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships history

It was also the tenth-fastest time in collegiate history and a new University of Florida school record. Additionally, Stark became the first Gator to earn the 100m H championship crown since 1992.

Valby claimed her sixth NCAA Individual Championship in her signature event — the 5000m — for the fifth of the 2023-2024 academic year and the second of the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The previous collegiate record stood at 15:03.12 before she wrapped up Saturday’s race at 14:52.18, making it Valby’s third collegiate record captured during the 2024 indoor and outdoor seasons (indoor 5000m, outdoor 5000m, outdoor 10,000m).

Possibly the most impressive feat is that Valby is the first female distance runner in NCAA history to win five NCAA Individual Titles in a single academic year.

Final Scoreboard

Place Team Points 1 Arkansas 63 2 Florida 59 3 Texas 41 4 Oregon 40.5 5 Ole Miss 38

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire