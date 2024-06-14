Two Gators competing in USA Olympic swimming trials

Swimming trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics begin Saturday and include a pair of participants with connections to the University of Florida. Former Florida Gators standout Caleb Dressel partook in the event while Katie Ledecki, who has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the program, also was featured among the top contestants.

Up to 52 swimmers — 26 each on the men’s and women’s teams — will qualify for the Paris Games, and some of them are familiar stars from previous Olympics, including Ledecky, Dressel and Simone Manuel. Along with athletes attempting to make their first, second, third and sometimes fourth Games, there are a few rising stars fans will want to keep an eye on too.

Take a look below at the profiles of two members of the Orange and Blue competing for a spot in Paris, according to USA TODAY Sports.

Katie Ledecky

Entered: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, 1500 freestyle

College: Stanford

A swimmer who needs no introduction, 27-year-old Ledecky is first in U.S. rankings in each of the events she’s entered and is the world record holder in the 800 and 1,500 — her most dominant event, which made its Olympic debut at the 2021 Tokyo Games. She should qualify in all four events, assuming she swims them all.

In addition to trying to add to her 10 Olympic medals, seven of them gold, Ledecky is aiming to become just the eighth American swimmer to compete in four Olympic Games.

Caeleb Dressel

Entered: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly

College: Florida

After taking some time away from swimming following the Tokyo Olympics, the 27-year-old swimmer is back and hoping to make his third Olympic team. At trials, he’s entered in the same individual events he swam in Tokyo, but based on his times, he’s got some ground to make up. He’s the fastest American in the 100 fly this year so far but enters trials currently ranked third in the U.S. in the 50 free and is tied for fourth in the 100 free.

Dressel knows nothing but gold at the Olympics as a seven-time Olympic champion.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire