These two Gators commits are ‘freak’ athletes per 247Sports

Recruiting isn’t easy. It takes talent to know that a kid will pan out by the time they reach playing age for a program. Then, there are the “freaks” of the recruiting class — players who are so physically exceptional that it’s hard to ignore them. The Gators have two “freaks” in its 2022 class, cornerback Julian Humprhey and athlete Isaiah Bond, according to 247Sports.

Both players appeared in the top 20 of a list of 50 prospects 247Sports considers “freaks.” Humphrey earned the No. 14 spot for his elite speed. The track star recorded a 4.38 40-yard dash over the summer. Bond is a speedster too and can catch anything the quarterback throws near him.

Bond can flat out fly. Georgia’s most recent AAAAAA state champion in the 100 and 200-meter dashes set personal records in both races this spring going 10.48 and 21.05, respectively.

Bond committed to the Gators in May and continued to make official visits to other schools throughout the summer. He recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Gators and said that he is locked in with Florida. Bond is the No. 6 athlete in the country according to 247Sports.

Humphrey committed in May as well and has received interest from Texas A&M over the summer. He’s the No. 14 ranked cornerback nationally, according to 247Sports.

