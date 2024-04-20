Two Gators among CBS Sports’ latest mock NFL draft selections

The 2024 NFL draft is just around the corner as professional franchises and formerly amateur players alike prepare for the annual selection process. The sports media is also abuzz with prognostications for the marquee event set to take place at the end of April.

The University of Florida’s football program has a long and storied history of placing its former players in the National Football League and that tradition will continue this spring — albeit in a bit of a truncated form from former years. The Gators are expected to have just two of its alumni taken in the seven-round draft but both have the potential to be impact players at the next level.

CBS Sports recently published its latest mock draft that includes all 257 picks, with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall being plucked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round at No. 51 overall. Interior offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun is expected to follow him in the fifth round at No. 166 to the New York Giants in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2024 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. It continues on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, concludes on Saturday starting at noon ET and will be broadcast on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire