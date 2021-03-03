The two games that could define USC’s 2021 football season

Here are the two games that could define USC's 2021 football season. USC can start getting to the Pac-12 title game by beating Utah, a team that’s in the Pac-12 title conversation year in and year out. After that is an off week, and then the biggest game of the season against Notre Dame. If the Trojans want to maximize the season, it starts with those two games in the middle of October

