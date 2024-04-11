Two future Vols open play in USA Baseball National High School Invitational

2024 Tennessee baseball signee Brennon Seigler recorded one hit and one RBI for Farragut High School (Farragut, Tennessee) in its, 4-1, loss to Orange Lutheran (Orange, California) on Wednesday in the USA Baseball National High School Invitational at the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

2024 Tennessee baseball signee Stratton Scott pitched 0.2 innings of relief for Farragut. Scott allowed two runs, two hits and one walk. He did not record a strikeout.

Wednesday’s loss ended a 13-game win streak for Farragut.

The USA Baseball National High School Invitational features 16 top high school teams in the country. Tournament play continues through Saturday.

PHOTOS: Tony Vitello through the years

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire