Two future Vols contribute in Farragut’s series opening win versus Science Hill

ken lay
·1 min read

Two future Tennessee baseball players made contributions for Farragut High School in its victory in game No. 1 of TSSAA state sectionals on Wednesday. The contest took place in Farragut, Tennessee.

Farragut defeated Science Hill High School, 9-4, to open a best-of-three series.

Center fielder Brennon Seigler went 2-for-4 for Farragut. He recorded one stolen base.

Stratton Scott pitched one inning of scoreless relief for Farragut. He recoded the final three outs of the contest, and did not allow a run, hit or walk.

Farragut will next play on Thursday in game No. 2 of the series. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. EDT. If Farragut wins, the Admirals will return to the Tennessee state tournament next week.

If Science Hill wins on Thursday, game No. 3 will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game No. 2.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire