Two future Vols contribute in Farragut’s series opening win versus Science Hill

Two future Tennessee baseball players made contributions for Farragut High School in its victory in game No. 1 of TSSAA state sectionals on Wednesday. The contest took place in Farragut, Tennessee.

Farragut defeated Science Hill High School, 9-4, to open a best-of-three series.

Center fielder Brennon Seigler went 2-for-4 for Farragut. He recorded one stolen base.

Stratton Scott pitched one inning of scoreless relief for Farragut. He recoded the final three outs of the contest, and did not allow a run, hit or walk.

Farragut will next play on Thursday in game No. 2 of the series. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. EDT. If Farragut wins, the Admirals will return to the Tennessee state tournament next week.

If Science Hill wins on Thursday, game No. 3 will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game No. 2.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire