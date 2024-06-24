Two future Jayhawks have pro coaching connections

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One Chiefs coach might be attending more and more KU football games in the future, and not just because the Jayhawks are playing in Arrowhead Stadium four times in 2024.

On Sunday, Kansas picked up a commitment from Tate Nagy. He just so happens to be the son of Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The future Jayhawk announced his commitment on social media.

The newest KU commit is in the class of 2026 and attends Blue Valley West High School. He has played quarterback in high school but is listed on recruiting websites as a wide receiver, while the commitment graphic Nagy posted on Twitter/ X leaves his position TBD, listing him as an ‘Athlete.’

It’s the second unique pickup for KU sports in the last week. On Wednesday, June 19, KU got a commitment from Brady Counsell. The Jayhawk baseball portal pickup is the son of Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell. Counsell transfers to Kansas after three seasons playing in the Big 10 with Minnesota. He started all 48 games for the Gophers in 2024 and hit .287

