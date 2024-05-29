Two future Illini chosen for USAB Junior National Team

(WCIA) — The Team USA 18U team will feature two future Illini players at the upcoming 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup.

2024 signee Morez Johnson and 2025 commit Jeremiah Fears were named to the 12-man roster after being named two of the 18 finalists.

Johnson is the third Underwood-era signee to make the team, joining Ayo Dosunmu and Ty Rogers.

Play begins in Argentina on Monday, June 3.

