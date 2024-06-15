Two friendlies against Servette and Cercle

In addition to Feyenoord, AS Monaco will play two other friendly matches against the recent winner of the Swiss Cup, on Saturday July 6, and against its sister club, a week later. Both matches will be played at the Performance Center.

Preparations for the 2024-2025 season are gradually being revealed for AS Monaco. After having already revealed that a return will take place on June 24 and that a friendly match will be scheduled against Feyenoord on July 31, we now know that two new preseason meetings will take place during the month of July, against Servette and then Cercle Bruges.

𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘦 🔋

𝘍𝘦𝘺𝘦𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘥 🔥 Les premières dates de la prépa' des Rouge et Blanc 📆👇 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 31, 2024

Servette, winner of the Swiss Cup

The confrontation against the Swiss team is scheduled for Saturday July 6 and will take place at the Performance Center. It’s a match which promises to be interesting against Denis Zakaria’s training club since the Helvetians have just finished second in their league and at the end of a tough match won the Swiss Cup against Lugano (0-0, 9-8 penalties), lifting their first title in 24 years, synonymous with qualification for the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

A seventh friendly against Cercle

This match will therefore already be a good test after almost two weeks of preseason, before another, seven days later, on Saturday July 13, against Cercle Bruges, again at the Performance Center. The sister club of AS Monaco is also coming off an excellent season, having finished fifth in the Jupiler Pro League, qualifying for the second preliminary round of the Europa League.

A recurring match in Monegasque preseason since 2018, this will be the seventh summer confrontation between the two teams with things having largely turned in favor of the Rouge et Blanc (five victories and only one defeat with a changed team last season).