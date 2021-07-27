Two free agents for the Lions to consider as training camp nears

As the team prepares for training camp this week, the Detroit Lions have two open spots on their 90-man roster.

Detroit already had one roster spot available since the conclusion of the NFL Draft and the recent retirement of defensive lineman Brian Price cleared up space for one more player to be brought in.

The question is, which players or positions should Brad Holmes and the rest of the Lions’ front office bring in to fill those two open slots on the roster?

Arguably, the most glaring need for Detroit is at the safety position. 2018 draft pick Tracy Walker is a clear starter in the secondary, but the team is lacking a starting-caliber strong safety to compliment Walker in their defense.

There are a number of capable safeties that are still available to sign at this moment including Tre Boston, Kenny Vaccaro, and Detroit-area native Jeff Heath.

All three players have at least five seasons of starting experience at the safety position and would be instant upgrades over Will Harris, Dean Marlowe, and the other young and inexperienced safeties currently rostered by the Lions.

Vaccaro is likely the best option of the three and has two seasons of experience with Detroit’s defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was his secondary coach in New Orleans.

He most recently was with the Tennessee Titans, where he recorded 83 tackles over the span of 13 games.

If the Lions were to sign Vaccaro, that would leave one more open spot on their roster. While they could opt to double-down on the safety position, there is another place on defense that they should look to bolster.

Another available free agent with ties to New Orleans is former Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander.

The former Buccaneers, 49ers, and Saints linebacker could offer some versatility for that position group and would likely be an instant starter as an inside linebacker in Glenn’s defense.

Over 12 games in 2020, Alexander forced two fumbles and is credited with one quarterback sack. His ability to rush the passer from the MIKE role would be a valuable asset for the Lions’ defense. At just 26-years-old, he could easily be a long-term option for Detroit.