Two free agents Giants should pursue next week 'NFL Total Access'

The Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones took contract talks all the way down to the wire on Tuesday, but they were able to get to an agreement on a four-year deal just before the deadline to use the franchise tag. Jones is now tied to the Giants for four years and his agreement opened up [more]
The Giants have re-signed linebacker Jarrad Davis, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Davis, 28, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week. The team signed Davis off the Lions’ practice squad Dec. 28, and he started both playoff games. He made seven tackles and had a quarterback hit in 95 defensive snaps. [more]
As we near the 2023 NFL Draft, we'll be tracking all of the Eagles' reported top-30 visits. By Dave Zangaro
Giants GM Joe Schoen weighed in on contract negotiations with Saquon Barkley, and said the team had opened talks with Dexter Lawrence.
The expectation for some time has been that the Giants would part ways with wide receiver Kenny Golladay this offseason and word late last month was that they’ll do it one the new league year gets underway on March 15. Giants General Manager Joe Schoen confirmed as much during a Wednesday press conference. Schoen also [more]
The Class 5A girls basketball state tournament started Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Here is what happened.
The 2023 NFL scouting combine is only a couple days in the rear view mirror, yet with this weeks news stories as the franchise tag deadline hit on Tuesday afternoon, it feels like it may have been three months ago. Nevertheless, Matt Harmon is joined by NFL.com draft expert, our old friend Eric Edholm!
Here are the six players who received tags in 2023.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
A free-agent offensive tackle caused a stir among Chiefs fans with one simple tweet.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
There's a general sense of anxiety across Eagles land ahead of next week's NFL free agency start, and the defensive side of the ball is the root cause. By Adam Hermann
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.
Here are the full details of Daniel Jones' Giants extension, which works well for both sides.
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
The Texans' plans at quarterback reportedly involve former 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.