Two former Wolverines named to Detroit Cass Tech staff

When it comes to local high school programs, one tends to stand out above the rest.

Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech has been something of a powerhouse, producing several high-end players, especially for the Wolverines. Among them are cornerback Jourdan Lewis, safety Lano Hill, wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, and current center Raheem Anderson. The Technicians were coached, until last year, by former Michigan running back Thomas Wilcher, who is now at rival MSU as the Spartans’ high school liaison. But now Michigan football might have another in with the program, once again.

On Monday, two former Michigan players announced that they’re joining the Cass Tech staff. Former tight end/fullback Khalid Hill will coach tight ends while former offensive lineman David Dawson is coming aboard as the O-line and assistant head coach.

The privilege of coaching at Cass Tech means a lot to me. My time at Cass as a Student-Athlete changed my life for the better. It’s a great honor to be named the Assistant Head Coach and I will do my part to make sure this program continues to be an elite powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/R8xxtGAPSC — Coach Daws 🥇 (@DaveDawson_) February 7, 2022

Dawson has spent some time coaching at the high school level, while this appears to be a first for Hill — though he has been a staple at SoundMind SoundBody events, particularly over the summer. Dawson is an alum of Cass Tech, whereas Hill attended Detroit (Mich.) East English Village Prep.

