Two former Wisconsin Badgers won Super Bowl LVI

On Sunday, the hometown Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to take home Super Bowl LVI.

Among those who will be receiving rings are two former Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman: David Edwards (starting left guard), and Rob Haventstein (starting right tackle).

Havenstein played for the Badgers from 2010-14, and started 42 games. Edwards played from 2016-18, and started 31 games of his own.

With this victory, they are now the 20th, and 21st members of the Wisconsin Badgers football program to win a Super Bowl.

Congrats to our Badger Super Bowl CHAMPS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IbI8qNe4ba — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 14, 2022

