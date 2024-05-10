Two former Vols agree to terms with Titans

Two former Vols agreed to terms with Tennessee in the National Football League on Friday.

Former Tennessee running back Jabari Small and cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally agreed to terms with the Titans.

Small appeared in 45 games for the Vols from 2020-23. He recorded 2,122 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns, 247 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns at Tennessee.

Small declared for the NFL draft ahead of Tennessee’s bowl game to conclude the 2023 season.

Jeudy-Lally played for the Vols for one season in 2023. He recorded 36 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack, five pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Jeudy-Lally transferred to Tennessee after playing at BYU and Vanderbilt.

Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire