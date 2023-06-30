Two former Tigers make 247Sport’s all-time transfer QB rankings

Even before the last couple of seasons, the transfer portal has played a major role in college football. Many programs have enjoyed the benefits of a transfer quarterback even before the process was as liquid as it is now.

247Sports ranked the greatest all-time transfer quarterbacks in an article written by Brad Crawford.

Two former Auburn Tigers made the list: Cam Newton and Nick Marshall.

Marshall, who was ranked 13th, transferred to Auburn after playing for the Georgia Bulldogs and then at the junior college level. During his two seasons on the Plains, the Pineview, Georgia native went 320-532 for 4,508 yards and 34 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. Marshall rushed for 1,866 yards and 23 touchdowns off of 25 carries.

247’s take on Marshall: The year prior to Marshall earning QB1 status on the Plains, Auburn finished 3-9 — so the Tigers’ landmark turnaround was met with tremendous praise. A converted defensive back, Marshall went from Georgia to JUCO to Auburn and was the player responsible for the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare” when the Tigers beat the Bulldogs on one of the most memorable plays in college football history. Marshall and Auburn reached the BCS National Championship against Florida State, but couldn’t hold on to a late lead in that one.

Cam Newton, who checked in at No. 3, played for the Florida Gators and at Blinn College before joining the Tigers in 2010. Despite only playing one season, Newton left his mark by earning the third Heisman Trophy in school history.

The College Park, Georgia native did a little bit of everything during the National Championship season. Newton went 185-280 for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Newton was a force to be reckoned with on the ground as he rushed for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns off of 264 carries. He also caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

247’s take on Newton: Newton enrolled at Auburn in 2010 and led the Tigers to their first national championship since 1957. Along the way, Newton completed passes at a 66.1% clip for 2,854 yards with 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Newton was a physical runner that accounted for 1,473 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. The Carolina Panthers saw enough of Newton to make him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Four years later, he was league MVP and playing in the Super Bowl.

Auburn has had great success with transfer quarterbacks. Will history repeat itself with Payton Thorne?

