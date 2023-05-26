Two former Rutgers football players join Bill Belton’s staff at Winslow Township
Former Rutgers football players Quanzell Lambert and Myles Nash will be joining head coach Bill Belton’s staff at Winslow Township High School (Atco, N.J.). It makes for a staff with deep ties to the Big Ten.
Belton is a former running back at Penn State who has steadily risen up the coaching ranks in recent years. His new additions certainly strengthen his program, providing some high-level experience.
Last season, Winslow finished the season 6-4.
Lambert, who played his high school football at Cedar Creek (Sicklerville, N.J), was a former four-star recruit who became a multi-year starter at Rutgers as a defensive end. He was a part of the 2014 Scarlet Knights team that went 8-5 in their first season in the Big Ten and won the Quick Lanes Bowl under then-head coach Kyle Flood.
He will serve as Winslow’s linebackers coach.
As for Nash, he joins Belton’s staff as a defensive coordinator, having previously served as a defensive line assistant under head coach Greg Schiano at Rutgers. Also from Cedar Creek, Nash played as a defensive end and a tight end for the aforementioned Flood as well as Chris Ash. ESPN.com ranked Nash as a four-star recruit in high school
We just got better! Let’s welcome two @rfootball Alum’s to our staff! @winslowtwpfb pic.twitter.com/hho7di8lFO
— Bill Belton (@chillbelton) May 25, 2023
It was a big Thursday already for Belton’s team. Earlier in the day, prior to the announcement of his staff additions, a report surfaced that Jaylan Hornsby was going to transfer to the program.
Originally at Camden High School (Camden, N.J.), Hornsby is a four-star recruit and one of the top players in New Jersey in the class of 2024.
Belton has deep ties to Winslow, where he was a standout athlete and a former four-star recruit as part of the 2011 recruiting class. Rivals ranked him as the seventh-best player in New Jersey that year.