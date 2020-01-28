Two former Redskins on DC Defenders' opening roster

With the first season of the revamped XFL starting just a couple of weeks away, all eight teams were required to release their initial 52-man rosters on Monday following training camp.

For a pair of wide receivers that made the D.C. Defenders initial roster, their home games at Audi Field will only be a dozen miles away from where the stadium they previously played professional football in the past: both Rashad Ross and Simmie Cobbs had previously suited up for the Redskins.

Ross joined the Redskins in 2014 as a practice squad player and made the initial 53-man roster in 2015 after a standout preseason. He served as the Burgundy and Gold's primary kick returner in 2015, including taking one back 101 yards for a touchdown against the Giants. After a diminished role in 2016, he was released.

Cobbs was signed by Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He impressed during the preseason, but was unable to make Washington's 53-man roster. He joined the Redskins practice squad and spent much of the season there before the Saints signed him to their active roster in December. He was waived this past August by New Orleans during final roster cuts.

The Defenders open the XFL season on Saturday, Feb. 8, when they host the Seattle Dragons.

