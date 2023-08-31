Two former Pac-12 recruits try to make a name for themselves versus USC

A few Nevada football players will have a lot to prove this Saturday against USC. Former Mater Dei Monarch and Oregon Duck running back Sean Dollars was tabbed the No. 2 all-purpose back in his class in the 247Sports composite rating. Dollars was a consensus four-star prospect for ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports in 2018.

He ran for 316 yards, 6.4 yards per carry and 18 catches for 144 yards in the 2022 season before transferring to Nevada in the winter.

Ashton Hayes, an all-purpose back, transferred from the California Golden Bears in 2022 and is originally from Reno. When he transferred to Nevada, he essentially transferred home.

Hayes was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, 247 Sports, and Rivals in 2021.

He played in six games and contributed 12 kick returns for 241 yards, six kicks for 115 yards, and one rush for 14 yards in his only season at Cal Berkeley.

The 1-2 punch of Dollars and Hayes will have to replace Toa Taua, one of the most underrated running backs in the Mountain West last season. Taua ran for 911 yards on 217 carries.

Toa Taua and Devonte Lee combined for 5,483 yards and 59 touchdowns the last five (2018-22) seasons. Could the Wolfpack have another deadly combo for the next few years? We shall see starting against USC on Saturday.

