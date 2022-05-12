Two former Ohio State players make the NFL.com’s ‘all paid list’

There have been a lot of former Ohio State players make it to the NFL. And not just get to the highest level of the game, but make it to one of the best in the league — and sometimes most importantly — make a ton of money.

In the ever-expanding salaries of the NFL, it’s hard to keep up with what players are the highest-paid at their positions. It changes yearly, sometimes more when new free-agent deals are up for negotiations.

Thankfully, Anthony Holzman-Escareno of NFL.com has done all the work for us, and there are two former Buckeyes among the top paid players at their positions. There’s probably more on the way in upcoming free-agent deals, but for now, here are the two former OSU players on NFL.com’s “all paid list.”

Joey Bosa, Defensive End (LA Chargers)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa works during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

“All-Paid” Details

Position Rank: No. 2

Contract Details: $27 million average per year

Denzel Ward, Cornerback (Cleveland Browns)

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) gets set before a play during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

“All-Paid” Details

Position Rank: No. 1

Contract Details: $20.1 million average per year

