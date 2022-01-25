Two former Ohio State defenders named to PFWA’s All-NFL team

On Monday, two former Ohio State defensive linemen were named to the Pro Football Writers Associations All-NFL team. Both the San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa and Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers were among 36 players that received the honor.

For Bosa, he should be on the shortlist for Comeback Player of the Year after tearing his ACL last season and coming back arguably as strong as ever. He has totaled 58 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks on the way to leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. He’ll get a chance to appear in his second Super Bowl in three years if the ‘Niners can beat the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

Heyward has been one of the most productive defensive tackles over the last decade in the NFL, carving out quite the career. He finished the season with a whopping 93 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and an interception.

It’s the first time Bosa has been selected to the All-NFL team, and the second for Cameron Heyward. Ohio State was just one of four college programs with two players named to the team joining Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin.

