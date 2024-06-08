Two former Notre Dame players named to U.S. Olympic team

With so many quality former Notre Dame players thriving in the WNBA, at least one of them had to make the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. Now, two of them reportedly have done just that. Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm and Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces will be among the 12 players trying to win gold for the U.S. in Paris:

THE 2024 USA WOMEN'S OLYMPIC BASKETBALL TEAM IS STACKED 🤩 The roster is according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/6YQZCgcbRP — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2024

This will be the second straight Olympics for Loyd after taking the gold along with Skylar Diggins-Smith during the pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Young also won gold at those Olympics but as part of the first-ever 3-on-3 basketball competition.

The U.S. won’t be the only roster to find Notre Dame representation though. Natalie Achonwa will be competing in her fourth straight Olympics for Canada. As she currently is not on a WNBA roster, she can focus her energy on preparing for Paris. Here’s hoping she can bring home a medal, too.

