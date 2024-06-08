Two former Notre Dame players reach personal WNBA milestones

It seems like every night, a former Notre Dame player is turning heads in the WNBA. Friday was a night in which multiple players who went through the program shined.

Kayla McBride hit a career-high eight 3-pointers, which accounted for all but one of her 25 points that led the Minnesota Lynx. That’s one more than the seven Caitlin Clark hit in another game during the night to tie the WNBA rookie record.

Despite McBride’s big night, Kahleah Copper hit a last-second 3 of her own to put the Phoenix Mercury in front. McBride fired one last shot from beyond the arc but missed, and the Lynx lost, 81-80.

There was a happier outcome for Jewell Loyd, who scored her 5,000th career points en route to her own 25-point game in the Seattle Storm’s 78-65 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. Supporting Loyd was Skylar Diggins-Smith, who had 21 points and a game-high seven assists.

Jackie Young made only one 3-pointer on 12 field-goal attempts for the Aces.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire