Two former Michigan offensive linemen make PFF’s top O-Line list

Looking at the offensive side of the football, there are two Wolverines that made the offensive line list.

Coming in at No. 6 as an offensive guard is Michael Onwenu.

A sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2020, Onwenu has spent time at both tackle and guard spots on the Patriots’ offensive line in his three-year career so far. 2022 saw him spend the full season at right guard, though, and while his 79.3 PFF grade was the lowest of his career so far, it was still the fourth-best mark at the position last season.

The former sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots has quickly turned into one of the best guards in the NFL. Onwenu is entering his fourth season in the NFL and he is coming off of an amazing season a year ago. According to PFF, he allowed just one sack last season and maybe even more impressive, only was called for two penalties in 1,044 snaps.

The second Wolverine that was ranked is center Mason Cole. He came in at No. 22 at the center position.

Cole struggled in Arizona in his first three seasons in the league but was pretty solid in his first season with the Steelers last year. His 67.1 PFF grade ranked 12th in the league among centers, though his 63.8 PFF pass-blocking grade was tied for 24th, so there is still a fair amount of improvement to be made.

Cole was a third-round selection to the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018. Cole played three years with Arizona before heading to Minnesota where he played one season in 2021. He was signed by the Steelers in 2022 and projects to be the center this season with Pittsburgh.

The former Wolverine played 1,114 snaps a season ago and allowed two sacks. He did allow 21 pressures in 2022 and was called for just one penalty.

