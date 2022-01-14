Two former Longhorns named AP first-team All-Pro

Baltimore Ravens teammates and former Longhorns Devin Duvernay and Justin Tucker have been named to the 2021 AP first-team All-Pro team.

It was the first time Duvernay has made the team while this marks Tucker’s fifth All-Pro appearance.

It took just two seasons for Duvernay to become an All-Pro. Duvernay was voted on as a punt returner after leading the league in yards per return and finished No. 2 in total return yards.

Tucker is widely regarded as the best kicker in the NFL and many consider him the best kicker in league history. He had another fantastic year in 2021. Tucker made a league-best 94.6% of his field goals and was a perfect 32-32 on extra-point attempts. Not to mention Tucker hit an NFL record 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions.

Duvernay and Tucker’s special seasons just strengthens Texas’ argument in the “special teams university” debate.

Here is a full list of the 2021 All-Pro selections:

AP First Team All-Pro: QB: Rodgers

RB: Taylor

WR: Adams, Kupp

TE: Andrews

T: Williams, Wirfs

G: Bitonio, Martin

C: Kelce DE: Watt, Garrett

DT: Donald, Heyward

LB: Parsons, Leonard, D. Campbell

CB: Diggs, Ramsey

S: Byard, Poyer, Baker

K: Tucker

P Cole

KR Berrios

PR Duvernay — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2022

