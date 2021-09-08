Two former Lady Vols named to WNBA W25 team

The WNBA is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and as part of its milestone season the league has released its W25 team.

The squad is comprised of the league’s top 25 players throughout WNBA history.

Two former University of Tennessee players were named to the team. The former Lady Vols on the team are Tamika Catchings and Candace Parker.

Catchings was recently inducted to the Naismith Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville. She works in the front office for the Indiana Fever after a 15-year career in the WNBA.

Catchings earned all-league honors 12 times, was a five-time Defensive Player of the Year and a 10-time all-star. She was the league’s most valuable player in 2011. Catchings won a WNBA championship and a WNBA Finals MVP.

Parker is still active in the WNBA. She plays for the Chicago Sky and was named to the 2021 all-star team.

Parker was the WNBA Finals MVP in 2016 and is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. She was named both MVP and Rookie of the Year in 2008.