Two former Georgia players included on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The ballot for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class was announced early Monday, and two Bulldogs legends were among those included. Former running back Garrison Hearst and former defensive tackle Richard Seymour were listed among 77 total players on the ballot to be considered for induction.

Hearst played three seasons for the Bulldogs from 1990 to 1992, culminating in a junior year campaign that saw him rush for 1,547 yards on 228 carries with 19 touchdown runs. Hearst would win the Doak Walker Award and finish third in the Heisman Trophy voting for that year. He would go on to be drafted by the then Phoenix Cardinals third overall and play 12 seasons in the NFL.

Seymour played four years for the Bulldogs, earning all-conference selections in his junior and senior seasons. He would also earn all-American honors as a senior, recording 78 tackles and 10.5 tackles-for-loss in his best statistical year as a Bulldog. Seymour would also play 12 seasons in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls during his time with the New England Patriots. He was elected to the pro football Hall of Fame in 2022.

21 former Georgia Bulldogs are currently in the Hall of Fame. Hearst’s lack of inclusion is particularly notable based on his high standing in Georgia football history as well as the recency of some other running backs included on this year’s ballot such as Kenjon Barner and Montee Ball. The official announcement of the class will be made in early 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire