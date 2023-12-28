Two former Falcons named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 15 modern-era finalists for its 2024 class on Thursday and two former Atlanta Falcons players are still in the mix.

Wide receiver/return specialist Devin Hester, who played for the team from 2014-2015, and defensive end Dwight Freeney (2016 team) are among the 15 candidates with a chance to be inducted in 2024.

Congratulations to Devin Hester and Dwight Freeney on being named @ProFootballHOF finalists! pic.twitter.com/FeRonR0hOY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 28, 2023

When can fans find out whether or not Hester and Freeney are in? According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s website, the inductees will be unveiled on February 8:

Other notable finalists include Julius Peppers, Jared Allen, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne. See the full list below, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Twitter account.

15 from the Modern Era, three Seniors and one Coach/Contributor. THESE are the Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, which will be announced on February 8 during NFL Honors. Full Story: https://t.co/UyjZ0a1Ag7 pic.twitter.com/Nd7UHTh7st — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 28, 2023

