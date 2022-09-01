Two former Clemson defenders waived

Abigail Angalet
·1 min read

Two former Clemson defenders have been waived following the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

Safety Nolan Turner and linebacker James Skalski were both waived following their first NFL camp and preseason.

Turner, who spent six seasons with the Tigers (2016-21), signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this past spring. In his time at Clemson, the Alabama native and 2020 All-American recorded 259 tackles, 20 pass breakups, seven interceptions for 78 yards, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

James Skalski also spent six seasons with the Tigers and signed on with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent this spring. The three-year starter garnered 310 tackles (20.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over 69 games and 38 career starts. Skalski remains the only player in Clemson history to ever play in and win five ACC Championship games in his career.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

