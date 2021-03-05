Two former Badgers receive NFL Scouting Combine invites

Two former Wisconsin Badgers received invites today to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine. Rachad Wildgoose is ranked No. 239 prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft . Cole Van Lanen is ranked No. 383 overall prospect in the class

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Montana admits Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play

    Joe Montana can't argue against Tom Brady's status in NFL history anymore.

  • 49ers re-sign Ross Dwelley, Marcell Harris

    The 49ers announced the return of a pair of impending restricted free agents on Friday afternoon. Tight end Ross Dwelley and safety Marcell Harris have re-signed with the team. Quarterback Nick Mullens and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley are the 49ers’ other restricted free agents. Dwelley signed with the 49ers after going undrafted in 2018. He has [more]

  • The Talk - Mayim Bialik Prepping to Guest Host 'Jeopardy' with 'blazer' Fashion

    Thursday on "The Talk" Mayim Bialik talks about guest hosting some upcoming episodes of "Jeopardy" and how she's preparing. "I like to remind people I don't have to write the questions or answers or even understand them. But I do think it's very important that I get ten blazers together. I need ten outfits. So, I'm trying to compile outfits that include different, fun blazers, because it's my own nod to the tradition of 'Jeopardy.'"

  • Report: Three NFL officials will not return

    The NFL announced Friday the hiring of Maia Chaka as the second woman and first Black woman among the NFL’s on-field officials. That means at least one official from last season won’t return. Football Zebras reports the number so far is three as officials Ruben Fowler, Tom Symonette and Bart Longson will not return to [more]

  • Four Vikings on big contracts who Minnesota should not part with

    These four players are popular names for the Vikings when it comes to cap casualties, but Minnesota should try to keep them around, even if it means an extension.

  • School Report Card: Texas schools encourage masks, Biden urges prioritizing teachers for vaccination

    While masks will no longer be required by the state governments of Texas or Mississippi, students in public schools are still encouraged to wear them.

  • Report: Bears’ top priority at QB is a Russell Wilson trade

    When Russell Wilson‘s agent put out word that he was willing to accept a trade, the Bears were among the four teams on Wilson’s list. And the Bears are very open to that. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears have prioritized trading for Wilson as they make their plans to upgrade [more]

  • Why offensive lineman B.J. Finney had trouble fitting in with the Seahawks

    Finney was supposed to fight for a spot of the Seahawks offensive line. Instead, he was shipped out as a part of the Carlos Dunlap deal.

  • 19 stars who auditioned for popular movie roles but didn't get them

    Actors, like Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro, are known for some seriously iconic characters, but they also missed out on these popular roles.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Report: Joakim Noah 'effectively retiring' from NBA, wants to do it as Bull

    Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.

  • Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

    Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.

  • NBA roundup: Hot Heat roll to 6th straight win

    Kendrick Nunn scored a team-high 24 points as the Miami Heat extended their winning streak to six games with a 109-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Miami. Miami received 16 points and 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo, while Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro each had 14 points. Goran Dragic, starting his first game for Miami since Feb. 5, had 13 points.

  • UFC 259 betting: Best bets for Blachowicz-Adesanya, Nunes-Anderson and Yan-Sterling

    Adesanya is the bigger star and at BetMGM, he’s better than a 2-1 favorite to come through and win a second belt.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • NBA rumors: One East contender in the lead for Blake Griffin after Pistons release

    The next month will re-shape plenty of rosters around the NBA, and one intriguing move in the East could end up impacting the Sixers' postseason hopes. By Adam Hermann

  • Buddy Hield receives warning for egregious flop in Kings-Blazers game

    Try as he may, Buddy Hield couldn't get away with this ridiculous flop against the Trail Blazers.

  • Report: Blake Griffin agrees to buyout with Pistons, becomes unrestricted free agent

    Griffin has reportedly drawn interest from most of the top playoff contenders.

  • Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce, name Nate McMillan as interim head coach

    The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)