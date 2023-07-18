Two former Alabama RBs rank top 5 at the position by NFL personnel

All throughout the month of July, ESPN surveys various NFL executives, coaches and scouts to gather the leagues’ opinions on various topics such as who the best player at certain positions groups are. Minkah Fitzpatrick was voted as the best Safety and Patrick Surtain II was voted as the best corner, so former Alabama players have represented incredibly well thus far.

The Tide have been spoiled at the quarterback position over the last five or six years, so the RB production isn’t what it once was. However, there have still been a few highly-talented backs to come through the program. ESPN released their rankings for the running back position in the NFL, and both Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs cracked the top five. To the surprise of many though, Steelers RB Najee Harris didn’t even earn an honorable mention.

Henry was the No. 1 RB in last year’s rankings, and this season comes in at the No. 5 spot. At 29 years of age, Henry is older by RB standards, but the Titans leading back is still a bruising force with as much power as anyone we’ve ever seen at the position. The former NFL Offensive Player of the Year is still a nightmare to line across from with one NFL personnel director saying, “There’s a little decline, but he’s still an anomaly. You just don’t know how long it will last. If anyone can do it, it will be him. Adrian Peterson is a guy like that. They can last longer.”

Jacobs made a massive jump in the rankings going from No. 8 last year to No. 3 this year. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last season and earned a First-team All-Pro selection to go along with it. An NFL talent evaluator said of Jacobs, “I like how he approaches things. They didn’t pick up his option, but he just went about his business, was a good teammate and produced in a huge way.”

Just recently it was announced that the Raiders and Jacobs did not agree to a long-term deal and he will be playing the 2023 season under the franchise tag. Jacobs would then be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

