Two former Aggies impressing in first quarter of respective NFL seasons

Two former Texas A&M Aggies, Donovan Wilson and Kenyon Green, are impressing in the first quarter of their respective NFL seasons.

While each of these, now, impact-players entered the NFL with much different expectations – Wilson a sixth-round pick in 2019 and Green a top-15 pick in this year’s draft – both players are taking full advantage of their opportunities.

For Wilson, getting even more playing time in the absence of starting safety, Jayron Kearse, he leads the team in tackles with 24 (19 solo), has one sack and two passes defended. Wilson is thriving in Dallas’ impressive defense: a top-8 unit in points allowed per game and leading the league with 13.0 sacks.

For Green, although the Texans’ offensive numbers aren’t worth gloating about – 25th in passing yards per game, 27th in rush yards per game and 26th in points for per game – he has yet to allow a sack in his 99 pass block attempts.

Expect more strong performances to come for these young impact players.

Dallas hosts Washington on Sunday, at 1:00PM ET on FOX, and Houston hosts the LA Chargers on Sunday, also at 1:00PM ET on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire