Two former 1st round picks now trying out at Titans rookie minicamp

Rookie minicamp is a chance for the new players to get acclimated into the NFL and their new team. But it’s not always just the rookies who are getting a chance to show what they can do.

Teams are also allowed to invite veterans for auditions on a tryout basis in the rookie minicamp. The Tennessee Titans have a couple of familiar veteran names in for tryouts this weekend.

Former first-round picks William Jackson III and Shane Ray are trying to show enough to earn another NFL shot in Tennessee. Jackson, a cornerback, was the Bengals’ first-round pick in 2016 and played several seasons in Cincinnati and Washington before injuries derailed his career early in the 2022 season.

Ray was a first-rounder by the Broncos in 2015, and he’s been out of the league since 2018. The defensive end battled injuries throughout his four NFL seasons. Ray did play in the CFL and also spent the 2023 season on the Buffalo Bills’ I.R. list.

Both Jackson and Ray have NFL ties to new Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan from previous stops.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire