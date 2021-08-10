These two Florida players made The Athletic’s 2021 ‘Freak List’

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has highlighted some of the biggest freaks in college football since the early 2000s. Monday he dropped his “Freak List” for 2021 that includes 101 players rather than 50. Two Florida players made the cut this year: running back Dameon Pierce and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate.

Pierce entered Feldman’s list at No. 21. Here’s what Feldman wrote about him.

He led the Gators in rushing with 503 yards last season and also caught 17 passes for 156 yards. The 5-10, 215-pound senior might have the strongest lower body of any running back in college football. Pierce squats 705 pounds and vertical jumps 37 inches. He’s clocked a 4.50 40 and has just 6 percent body fat. In addition, he benches 390 pounds.

The senior running back has been known at Florida for his ability to run through defenders and break lots of tackles. He didn’t have the opportunity last year to display his skill set last season due to the Gators’ excellent aerial attack. He may not lead the team in rushing yards at the end of the year due to how deep Florida’s running back room is but expect him to get a good amount of carries.

Diabate found a way to make the top 50. He was listed at No. 43.

The Gators have a bunch of young Freaks in the pipeline (remember the name: Anthony Richardson, a huge, athletic quarterback), but Diabate, who is in his third season in the program, really emerged in 2020, making 69 tackles and seven TFLs. He made 10 tackles in the SEC title game against Alabama. As for his Freak credentials, Diabate is 6-3 1/2, 226 pounds and was clocked at 4.51, but the staff thinks he will run even faster. He’s broad jumped 10-4, verticaled 33.5-inches, squatted 605, benched 355 and clocked in 20.6 MPH on the GPS. He also has just 5.5 percent body fat.

Junior linebacker Diabate emerged as a solid contributor for Florida as the 2020 season wore on. Look for him to become a star in its 2021 defense as the Gators attempt to bounce back from a disappointing 2020.

