Two Florida football players earn All-SEC honors

Two Florida football players earned All-SEC honors this week for their performances during the 2023 season.

Defensive end Princely Umanmielen earned Coaches All-SEC Second Team and Associated Press All-SEC Second Team honors, while punter Jeremy Crawshaw landed a spot on the AP All-SEC Second Team.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Umanmielen started all 12 games for the Florida Gators, leading the team in sacks (7), tackles for loss (11.5) and quarterback hurries (17). He posted a team-best 76.3 Pro Football Focus grade while recording 39 tackles (22 solo) for UF.

Crawshaw completed a strong junior season for UG as he set the Gators all-time season record for net punting average (48.9 on 42 punts). He also totaled seven punts for 60-yards or more, a career best 21 punts of 50-yards or more, 15 inside the opponent's 20-yard line and a long of 68 yards.

Crawshaw is expected to return to UF in 2024, but Umanmielen announced Wednesday that he's entering the transfer portal, which will serve as a blow to Florida's defense.

